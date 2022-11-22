comscore Samsung Galaxy A14 5G spotted on Geekbench hinting at Dimensity 700 SoC
News

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Geekbench listing hints at Dimensity 700 chipset and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is expected to feature a 6.8-inch LCD-display that offers FHD+ resolution.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is also expected to come with a fingerprint scanner and a 5,000 mAh battery.
  • The 4G variant of the handset might come powered with an Exynos chipset, probably Exynos 1330 SoC.
  • The 4G variant of Samsung Galaxy A14 handset is likely to launch at a starting price of Rs 15,000 in India.
Samsung-Galaxy-A13-5G

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung is expected to launch its budget-friendly smartphone Galaxy A14 5G in India. It was recently spotted on the benchmarking site Geekbench that revealed a handful of specifications of the upcoming smartphone. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the smartphone was spotted with an SM-A146P model number. The 4G variant of the handset was reportedly seen on the site last month. Also Read - Samsung to introduce Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now to 2021 smart TVs

As per the Geekbench listing, Galaxy A14 5G scored 552 on the single-core and 1,710 points on the multi-core test. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M04 with 4GB RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery to debut in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G expected specifications, features

As per the listing, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will be powered by ARM MT6833V/NZA processor that is expected to be MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It is likely to be coupled with Mali G52 GPU based on 7nm process. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 get stable One UI 5.0: See what's new

The smartphone is likely to run on Android 13-based OS out of the box. In terms of RAM, Galaxy A14 5G is expected to offer 4 GB RAM. Storage details are expected to be revealed at the launch only.

The 4G variant of the handset might come powered with an Exynos chipset, probably Exynos 1330 SoC and offer 4G RAM. This 4G model was spotted with the SM-A146B model number. It was revealed in the listing that it will also run on Android 13-based OS out of the box.

Other reports have hinted that the smartphone will feature a 6.8-inch LCD display that offers FHD+ resolution. The display will feature a U-shaped notch, and you will get a volume rocker and a power button on the right edge of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is also expected to come with a fingerprint scanner and a 5,000 mAh battery. In terms of camera, the smartphone is likely to house a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G expected India pricing

Samsung Galaxy A13 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999. Reports suggest that the 4G variant of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14 handset is likely to launch at a starting price of Rs 15,000 in India.

  • Published Date: November 22, 2022 6:39 PM IST
