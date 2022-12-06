comscore Samsung Galaxy A14 5G support page goes live in India, launch imminent
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5g May Soon Launch In India As Support Page Goes Live
News

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G may soon launch in India as support page goes live

Mobiles

Samsung may soon launch the Galaxy A14 5G in India as the support page of the device has gone live.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's support page goes live on the Samsung India website.
  • The smartphone may soon launch in the country in the budget segment.
  • It is expected to boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung has a few A series phones up its sleeve. One such budget phone dubbed Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was appearing in the leaks quite frequently. Now, the support page for the device is live in India hinting at an imminent launch. Also Read - Leaked Android certificate leave millions of Samsung, LG phones vulnerable to malware

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G support page is now live in India, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G with model number SM-A146B/DS is now listed on the Samsung India official website. It is a support page and since the device isn’t official yet, there’s no image or information about the phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M04 likely to arrive in India soon: Here's what we know so far

However, previously, some of the specs of the smartphone were leaked. Also, it appeared on a few certification websites. The Galaxy A14 5G is expected to come with a 6.8-inch punch-hole display having noticeable bezels on all sides. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to get a larger cover screen, about 3-inch

It may not have a high refresh rate support like the predecessor but the resolution will be upgraded. The screen on the device will be an LCD panel with a Full-HD+ resolution.

The smartphone will feature a triple camera setup placed vertically. It will have a 50MP main lens and two auxiliary sensors. Upfront, it is expected to have a 13MP lens for shooting selfies.

Under the hood, the device is expected to come powered by Exynos 1330 SoC. There’s another model that may launch in another region with Dimensity 700 chipset. The Dimensity-powered model will have the SM-A146P model number.

Coming to the battery, the device is expected to pack a 5,000mA battery and may have some sort of fast charging. It will come in 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage variant. Lastly, the Geekbench certification confirmed that the device will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Specs-wise, the Galaxy A14 5G will be an upgrade as it will get a new chipset for select markets. It will have a Full-HD+ panel and a new OS. Now that the phone’s support page is live in India, the launch won’t be far away.

  • Published Date: December 6, 2022 7:56 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google introduces new features for Pixel including Clear Calling and more
Mobiles
Google introduces new features for Pixel including Clear Calling and more
WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding 21 new emojis

Apps

WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding 21 new emojis

Nothing sold over million products so far

Mobiles

Nothing sold over million products so far

Facebook parent Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

News

Facebook parent Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

Airtel rolls out 'World Pass' with unlimited calling, daily data and more

Telecom

Airtel rolls out 'World Pass' with unlimited calling, daily data and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google introduces new features for Pixel including Clear Calling and more

Facebook parent Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

Philips Dolby Atmos-tuned soundbars with wireless subwoofer launched in India

Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check new features here

UPI transactions sees a growth of 650 percent in rural, urban areas

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?
Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022