Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs for India model leaked: All you need to know
News

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications surface ahead of India launch this month

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is expected to launch this month in India with a 90Hz display and triple cameras.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will launch this month in India.
  • The Galaxy A14 5G will be powered by the Exynos 1330 SoC.
  • The Galaxy A14 5G will feature triple cameras.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price

Samsung announced the Galaxy A14 5G last week at CES and it is slated to ship in the US and Europe soon. Following the global release, the India launch timeline was reported to be January 18, however, the specifications of the phone weren’t confirmed. Also Read - Samsung set to launch Galaxy S23 series on February 1: Report

Now, Abhishek Yadav on PhoneEV has leaked the promotional images and the entire specs sheet for the Indian model. Also Read - Samsung to launch Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G smartphones in India this month, price starting around Rs 15,000

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications (India model)

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G’s promotional images show the same design as the global models. The device has a clean look on the back and a water-drop notch panel on the front. The Indian model will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ resolution panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F04 with 13MP dual rear camera setup launched in India at Rs 9,499

It will have a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

It will have an upgraded selfie camera over the predecessor Galaxy A13. The selfie sensor will be a 13MP lens. Both the front and the rear cameras will be able to shoot 1080p videos.

Under the hood, the specs sheet shows both the Exynos 1330 and Dimensity 700 chipset. That said, the phone may come with both chip variants or either one of them.

It will come with multiple configurations – 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. The device will come with RAM Plus for additional memory and a microSD card slot for storage expandability up to 1TB.

It will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. It will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with Samsung’s One UI on top of it.

Possessing the model number SM-A146B/DS, the device will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. It will have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G colors and price range

The Galaxy A14 5G will come in four color options in India – Light Green, Dark Red, Black, and Silver. Although not confirmed, we can expect it to start under Rs 15,000 price segment.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A14 5G on January 18.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2023 11:46 AM IST
