Samsung Galaxy A22 4G appears on BIS certification listing, India launch imminent

Samsung has launched over 10 smartphones this year alone in India. Some of the recent ones being the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer recently announced to officially unveil the Galaxy M42 5G smartphone later this month on April 28. Another new Galaxy A series smartphone is on its way to the Indian market. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

A new report coming from MySmartPrice website now suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is coming, and it’s coming much sooner than expected. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G leaks show support for S-Pen, dual rear camera and more

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G in the works

The latest leak reveals that Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy A22 4G smartphone. It also highlights that the smartphone, just like some of the recently launched Samsung device, will come in 4G and 5G version. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab to launch early next year with dual-hinge design

The report reveals that the 4G model of the Samsung phone has now been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with SM-A225F model number.

Besides the model number, the BIS listing doesn’t really reveal any other details related to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A22 4G.

To recall, the smartphone with the same model number SM-A225F was recently spotted in an HTML5 test listing with features such as dual-SIM support and Android 11 out-of-the-box.

More details…

The Galaxy A22 4G and 5G have been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past. Some leaks and rumours suggest that in terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A22 smartphone will come with quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide and two 2-megapixel depth and macro lens.

Other features that the upcoming Samsung phone is said to include are: a 13-megapixel selfie camera, two RAM and storage variants, and multiple colour options including gray, white, light green and purple.

Some rumours suggest that the pricing for the 5G Galaxy A22 will be around EUR 229, which roughly translates to around Rs 20,000. There are no details on the pricing of the 4G model of the phone yet.