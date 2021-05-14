Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Galaxy A22 5G new renders show complete design: Take a look

Samsung Galaxy A22 is in the works and we all know that by now. The smartphone has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past, which revealed some of the key specification details. For the very first time, we get to see the design of the Samsung Galaxy A22. Newly leaked renders suggest there are two models of the Galaxy A22, one in 4G and one in 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 First Impressions: Another inexpensive 5G phone on the menu

Renders coming from 91Mobiles in association with tipster Ishan Agarwal show the complete design of the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G as well as the Galaxy A22 5G model. Both smartphones look quite similar to one another with minimal changes here and there.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G renders appear

Latest renders show both Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G models with a waterdrop notch on the front but the bezels on the 4G variant look slimmer in comparison. Both Samsung phones include a square-shaped camera module on the rear panel but the Galaxy A22 5G gets a triple camera setup. The 4G model, in comparison, includes a quad camera setup paired with LED flash that sits right below the module.

Renders also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G model will come in four colour options including White, Black, Purple, and Green.

As per the renders, the 5G version includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which means the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will come with an LCD display. The 4G version of the phone, on the other hand, will seemingly include an AMOLED panel.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, 5G specifications

As far as specs are concerned, the Galaxy A22 4G includes a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and includes a quad-camera system, which includes a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel +2-megapixel combination. On the front, the phone includes a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. The phone includes a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G includes a 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD display instead of an AMOLED panel. On the hardware front, the 5G version of the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, RAM and storage versions are unknown. It features a triple camera system, which includes a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel configuration. The phone includes a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.