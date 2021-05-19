Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Galaxy M22 Geekbench listing reveals key details

Samsung Galaxy A22 is expected to arrive in 5G and 4G versions. While the phone allegedly appeared in Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) site, details about the Galaxy A22 4G variant have now surfaced on the synthetic benchmark site Geekbench. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G model has purportedly been certified by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Meanwhile, the Galaxy A22 sibling, Galaxy M22 has also appeared on the Geekbench platform. Reports speculate that the Galaxy M-series phone could be a rebranded model of the Galaxy A22. Also Read - Samsung's another affordable 5G phone, Galaxy A22 launching soon, receives SIG certification

Samsung Galaxy A22 specifications (rumoured)

As per the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A22 4G phone is seen with model number SM-A225F. The listing shows the phone octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 (MT6769V/CT) chipset, at least 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 OS. While other details aren’t revealed by the platform, previous reports have suggested the phone to feature a 6.6-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging technology. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G design revealed in new renders: Both look very similar

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G with model number SM-A226B is said to have been certified by the US FCC site. As per 91Mobiles that first spotted the device on the site, the phone is tipped to be listed with a 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging support. The listing also reveals details on the connectivity suite, for instance, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, and dual-SIM support. The phone is speculated to ship with an octa-core MediaTek 700 mobile platform The supposed Galaxy A22 5G recently appeared on the Bluetooth SIG site in five different colours. Further, leaked renders suggest that both the 4G and 5G variant will have a similar design and come with a dew-drop notch-style display and feature a square-shaped camera module. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to support 15W charging, reveals TUV listing

Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications (rumoured)

As mentioned earlier, the alleged Galaxy M22 also made appeared on Geekbench with a single-core score of 374 and a multi-core score of 1,361. The scores are close to what was seen on Galaxy A22 4G benchmark listing. Reports speculate that the phone might arrive as a rebadged Galaxy A22 4G model. The Samsung Galaxy M22 is tipped to ship with 4GB RAM and Android 11 OS. The listing suggests the phone to equip a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. As for the rest of the specs, the phone is rumoured to get a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 64-megapixel quad-camera array, and a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung hasn’t any launch details about these upcoming phones, however, reports indicate that the devices might debut in the second half this year.