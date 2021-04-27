Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which is speculated to be the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone is expected to launch soon. Ahead of its official debut, several details along with image renders of the Galaxy A22 5G have leaked online, giving us a good idea of what to expect. Also Read - Samsung's first tri-folding tablet could launch in 2022: Report

The smartphone has now been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench by SamMobile revealing some more details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India roundup: Snapdragon 5G chip, sub-Rs 25,000 price and more

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is listed with model number SM-A226B and it will rum the Android 11 OS. The smartphone will be powered by MT6833V, which is MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G leaked renders hint at a Google Pixel-like camera setup

Further, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G scored 562 points in single-core performance on Geekbench and 1,755 points in the multi-core performance, respectively. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone is expected to support Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, the company is also gearing up to launch the 4G variant of the smartphone in some markets, according to SamMobile. The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will come with model number SM-A225F.

Prior to this, image renders of Galaxy A22 5G were shared by OnLeaks (via Voice), which reveals the smartphone will sport a squarish rear camera setup similar to Google Pixel smartphones. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is seen with three rear cameras, of which the primary lens is said to be a 48-megapixel one.

In terms of design, the smartphone will get a waterdrop notch display with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. More specifications include a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grille at the bottom end. The Galaxy A22 5G is expected to get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is speculated to launch in the second half of this year, though keep in mind that there is no official confirmation as of now. Further, it is said to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display.