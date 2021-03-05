Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be launched soon as the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone yet. Last year in December, Korean publication Daum.net claimed that the Galaxy A22 5G will launch in India in the second half of 2021. Also Read - Top five 5G smartphones under Rs 25,000: Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10i, and more

Now, the Dutch website GalaxyClub has revealed fresh details of the upcoming device. As per the report, the Galaxy A22 5G will be available in Asian and European markets. The model number of Galaxy A22 5G will reportedly be SM-A226B. We take a look at what we know about the Galaxy A22 5G so far: Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy S21: Phones with 120hz screen refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India price, launch date (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G could be launched in India in the second half of this year, though a specific launch date has not been confirmed by the company yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 4G full specs leak again: Expected India launch date, price

As for the pricing, the Galaxy A22 5G could replace the Galaxy A32 5G to become the most affordable 5G smartphone by Samsung. To give a perspective, the Galaxy A32 5G made its debut in January this year and sells at HK$ 2,698 in Hong Kong, which is around Rs 25,000 on conversion.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A32 in India earlier this week, though only the 4G model. It is unclear if the company plans to bring the Galaxy A32 5G to India anytime soon. Coming to Galaxy A22 5G, it is expected to be priced around Rs 22,000 and will compete with the likes of Moto G 5G and Realme X7 series.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be available in two storage configurations and four colour options including gray, white, light green, and purple. Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared previously that the Galaxy A22 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A21 that was launched in June in India at a starting price of Rs 16,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Another variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage was launched at a price of Rs 18,499. It remains to be seen which the Galaxy A22 5G is made available.