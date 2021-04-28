Samsung Galaxy A22 5G might just launch sooner than expected, given the smartphone has received several certifications and appeared on benchmarking sites as well. After the Geekbench listing, the smartphone has now been made it to the Wi-Fi Alliance certification. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launched in India with an introductory price of Rs 19,999, sale on May 1

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with model numbers SM-A226B/DSN and SM-A226. As per the site, the Galaxy A22 5G will support dual-band Wi-Fi and 5G. It will run Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is being touted as the most affordable 5G smartphone by the company and is speculated to be announced in the second half of this year or June, according to some reports. Of course, there is no official confirmation as of now.

Apart from Samsung Galaxy 5G, the company is also said to be working on a 4G LTE variant of the smartphone, which is expected to launch in some markets including India. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G was recently listed on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) with SM-A225F model number, hinting at an imminent launch.

The Galaxy A22 5G, which was spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-A226B, will run the Android 11 OS. The smartphone will be powered by MT6833V, which is MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Further, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G scored 562 points in single-core performance on Geekbench and 1,755 points in the multi-core performance, respectively. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone is expected to support Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was also leaked in image renders by OnLeaks, revealing a square-shaped rear camera module as we saw on the Google Pixel smartphones. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A22 5G is said to sport a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. The Galaxy A22 5G is expected to get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.