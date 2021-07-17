Samsung is gearing up to bring a budget 5G smartphone in India dubbed the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. The launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A22 isn’t revealed yet but the price has already leaked online. The phone is expected to release in India sooner than expected. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 budget phone to launch in India: Release date, specs, price, more

According to a report coming from 91Mobiles, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A22 5G model will launch at a price starting at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is said to launch in India in two variants – base mode with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 19,999 and 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at Rs 21,999. Also Read - Deal of the day: Samsung Galaxy F62 available with Rs 2,500 discount on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications

Leaks and rumours have also revealed the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone. In terms of specs, the upcoming Samsung phone will come packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch soon: Price, specs and more leak ahead of release

In terms of camera specifications, the upcoming Galaxy A22 5G is said to come packed with a triple-camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth unit. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

In other news, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition is set to launch in India on July 21. Once released, the phone will be available on Amazon.in and official Samsung website. The Galaxy M21 2021 will go on sale for the first time during Amazon Prime Day sale, which will begin on July 26 midnight and continue until July 27. Some of the key specs of the phone include: a 6000mAh battery, fast charging support, a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U display, and more.