Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone The Infinix Note 10 Pro is priced starting at 16999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Infinix Note 10 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408. Meanwhile the Infinix Note 10 Pro features a 6.95-inch with a screen resolution of 1080*2460.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 10 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G95

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Infinix Note 10 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Infinix Note 10 Pro of 8GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Note 10 Pro of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro runs on Android 11