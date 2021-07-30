Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A22 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The IQOO also launched its iQOO Z3 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and iQOO Z3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of iQOO Z3 is 6.58-inch. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408, whereas the iQOO Z3 has a screen resolution of 1080×2408.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and iQOO Z3 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera, whereas the iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO Z3 of 4400mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the iQOO Z3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G.