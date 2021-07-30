The recently launched Motorola Moto G60 is available at a price of Rs 17,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colour options. As far as specs are concerned, the smartphone includes: a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 108-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging tech.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G60 smartphone The Motorola Moto G60 is priced starting at 17999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Motorola Moto G60 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G60 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2460.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Motorola Moto G60 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Motorola Moto G60 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 has a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G60 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G60 of 6000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 runs on Android 11