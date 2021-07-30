Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A22 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus Nord CE 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Vivo Y73 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 6.43 inch. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 4500mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G.