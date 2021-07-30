Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A22 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Poco also launched its POCO X3 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and POCO X3 Pro. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Realme 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of POCO X3 Pro is 6.67 inch. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408, whereas the POCO X3 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and POCO X3 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas POCO X3 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera, whereas the POCO X3 Pro has a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the POCO X3 Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of POCO X3 Pro of 5160mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the POCO X3 Pro runs on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the POCO X3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860.