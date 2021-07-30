Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 8 Pro smartphone The Realme 8 Pro is priced starting at 17999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Realme 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408. Meanwhile the Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Realme 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Realme 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 Pro of 4500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11