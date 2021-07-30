Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is priced starting at 21999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Realme 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11