Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A22 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y73 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Vivo Y73. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs iQOO Z3 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo Y73 is 6.44-inch. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408, whereas the Vivo Y73 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Vivo Y73 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Infinix Note 10 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y73 of 4000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Vivo Y73 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95.