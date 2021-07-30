Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is priced starting at 21999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Oppo F19 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs iQOO Z3 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 4250mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11