Samsung Galaxy A22 in the works, camera specs and launch month revealed

Besides the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72, the South Korean smartphone is working on another Galaxy A series smartphone, dubbed the Galaxy A22. This one is tipped to come with 4G as well as 5G support. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price leaked on Amazon, marketing images reveal key specifications

Ahead of the official launch, a new leak reveals the camera specifications and the expected launch month of the Samsung Galaxy A22. The Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 are set to launch at Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 prices in India leaked ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy A22 has been under development for sometime now. A latest report coming from Korean publication The Elec reveals the camera specifications and launch timeline of the Galaxy A22. It suggests that the Galaxy A22 will pack a 48-megapixel primary camera at the rear and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 could bring 5G connectivity and 6000mAh battery, suggests leak

Samsung Galaxy A22 details leak

As per the report, the camera setup of the upcoming Samsung phone will be at par with the last year’s Galaxy A21s. This means, the A22 will pack a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Yet again, just as the Galaxy A21s, the upcoming A22 is tipped to include a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies.

It further highlights that the front camera module of the upcoming Galaxy A22 will be developed by Coasia while the Samsung Electro-Mechanics will be the co-developer of the other cameras. In fact, the report suggests that the same company has developed camera modules for the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone is set to launch sometime in June. However, nothing has been confirmed by the company yet.

Past leaks and rumours have revealed that the Galaxy A22 will launch in both 4G and 5G options. It is said to come in four colour options including Grey, Light Green, Purple, and White and two RAM and storage models.