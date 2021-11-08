Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC unveiled; price yet to be revealed

Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy A22s 5G in Russia. It seems to be a rebadged Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which was launched earlier this year in India. Key features of the device include a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 48-megapixel triple camera setup at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Also Read - Best 5G budget phones to buy in India in November 2021

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G: Price

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G: Price

Samsung has not revealed the pricing and the availability details for the Galaxy A22s 5G as of now. The device will be made available in two configurations 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/128GB storage. It has been showcased in int, Gray and White colour options.

We expect the device to be priced similarly to the Galaxy A22 5G, which starts at Rs 21,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ TFT LCD display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB storage options expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. For security, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition via the front camera.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. The rear camera features 10x digital zoom and 120fps slow motion video with HD resolution.