Samsung has quietly launched a new A-series smartphone dubbed the Galaxy A23 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was spotted on multiple certification websites recently and now finally it is listed on the company's official website.

Some of the phone's major highlights include a 50MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 695 SoC, and a big battery. Let's take a look at its full details.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications

The Galaxy A23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, which is basically a water-drop notch design. The screen has a Full-HD+ resolution. Although it has relatively thin bezels on the sides and top, it have a thick bottom chin.

It sports a quad-camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens having an aperture of F/1.8 and OIS support. It is assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 64GB of 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The device comes with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. The device runs on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Samsung’s OneUI 4.1 custom skin on top of it.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price in India, Colors

Coming to the pricing and colors, the company is yet to reveal the price of the smartphone. As of now, the phone is simply listed on the company website. The listing confirms that the smartphone has four different color options namely, Black, Blue, White, and Orange.

The company hasn’t revealed the region where it will be available. But it will most likely go on sale in European markets. Samsung could also make it available in India.