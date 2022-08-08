comscore Samsung Galaxy A23 5G debuts with quad cameras: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5g Launched With Snapdragon 695 Soc And Quad Cameras
News

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC and Quad cameras

Mobiles

Samsung has silently launched a new device dubbed Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the Indian market. The device comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC and has 50MP cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung has quietly launched a new A-series smartphone dubbed the Galaxy A23 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was spotted on multiple certification websites recently and now finally it is listed on the company’s official website. Also Read - Samsung to supply 5G solutions and other equipment to Bharti Airtel

Some of the phone’s major highlights include a 50MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 695 SoC, and a big battery. Let’s take a look at its full details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 gets a price cut in India of Rs 2,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications

The Galaxy A23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, which is basically a water-drop notch design. The screen has a Full-HD+ resolution. Although it has relatively thin bezels on the sides and top, it have a thick bottom chin. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo, Samsung

It sports a quad-camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens having an aperture of F/1.8 and OIS support. It is assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 64GB of 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The device comes with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. The device runs on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Samsung’s OneUI 4.1 custom skin on top of it.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price in India, Colors

Coming to the pricing and colors, the company is yet to reveal the price of the smartphone. As of now, the phone is simply listed on the company website. The listing confirms that the smartphone has four different color options namely, Black, Blue, White, and Orange.

The company hasn’t revealed the region where it will be available. But it will most likely go on sale in European markets. Samsung could also make it available in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 8, 2022 6:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung quietly launches Galaxy A23 5G
Mobiles
Samsung quietly launches Galaxy A23 5G
Are Indians ready to upgrade to 5G? New survey says very much

Telecom

Are Indians ready to upgrade to 5G? New survey says very much

Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV with 13 seats spotted in India, may launch soon: Check details

automobile

Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV with 13 seats spotted in India, may launch soon: Check details

Elon Musk says Tesla cars will become robotaxis like combination of Uber, Airbnb: Musk

automobile

Elon Musk says Tesla cars will become robotaxis like combination of Uber, Airbnb: Musk

WazirX operated normally, company confirms

News

WazirX operated normally, company confirms

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 may arrive on September 6 along with Apple Watch Series 8: Check price, features and more

Are Indians ready to upgrade to 5G? New survey says very much

Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV with 13 seats spotted in India, may launch soon: Check details

Elon Musk says Tesla cars will become robotaxis like combination of Uber, Airbnb: Musk

WazirX operated normally, company confirms

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon
Realme 9i 5G Launch Date REVEALED !! Check Out the Video To Know More

News

Realme 9i 5G Launch Date REVEALED !! Check Out the Video To Know More
Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy

Features

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers

Features

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999