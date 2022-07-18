comscore Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets certified by FCC revealing its charging support
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on FCC with 25W fast charging support

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will launch in the mid-range segment with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Samsung is expected to add new devices to its A lineup of smartphones. One such A-series phone that’s been in the news is the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. The smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench certification revealing a few of its details. Now, the device has yet again passed a new certification, this time it has been certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Also Read - Samsung unveils world's fastest graphics DRAM chip: Check details

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G appears on FCC ahead of launch

The FCC certification (via MySmartPrice) of the phone confirms that the smartphone’s release is near. The certification confirms that the device carries multiple model numbers. These models are likely for different regions. Also Read - Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024: All you need to know

  • SM-A236M/DS, SM-A236M/DSN, and SM-A236/N
  • SM-A236B/DS, SM-A236B/DSN, and SM-A236B/N
  • SM-A236E/DS, SM-A236E/DSN, and SM-A236E/N

The listing confirms that the Galaxy A23 5G will be a 5G smartphone and will feature multiple 5G bands. It will also have other connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, and NFC support. Furthermore, the device will also come with a microSD card slot for additional storage requirements. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed on Samsung's online website

Apart from this, one of the most notable features spotted on the listing is the phone’s charging speed. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will come with 25W fast charging support. The listing also confirms a 25W fast charging adapter that will likely be sold separately.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was previously spotted on the Geekbench certification website. The smartphone will come powered by a popular chipset that we see in many budget phones. It will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone scored 674 points in the single-core department and 2019 points in the multi-core department.

The device will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and is expected to have Samsung One UI on top of it.

In related news, a 4G version of the Galaxy A23 was also spotted on Geekbench recently. The device has Snapdragon 680 chipset and boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Samsung may launch both the 4G and 5G models together in the market. Upon launch, the phones will compete against the likes of phones from Realme, Redmi, OnePlus, Poco, and others.

  Published Date: July 18, 2022 4:55 PM IST

