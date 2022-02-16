Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on Geekbench: Here s what we know so far

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Smartphone is currently in the development stage, but the details related to the phone have started leaking slowly. Now due to the leak of a new report related to this Samsung Mobile phone, the price of the phone and some features have been revealed. Also, information about Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Launch Date in India has been received.

According to the leaked report, this phone can be launched in India on March 31. The price of the phone will be Rs 21,990. This price will be for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the device. Apart from this, the handset can come in two color options Black and White. However, the company has not officially given any information about it.

Specifications

As per renders, the Galaxy A23 5G will feature a camera bump that will include a quad-camera setup at the back with LED flash. The device will have a waterdrop notch and thick bezels at the front. On the other hand, the handset houses a power button, a volume rocker on the right side, and a SIM tray on the left side, along with a fingerprint scanner. It will have a speaker grille, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging at the bottom.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will sport a 6.4-inch HD IPS LCD with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy A23 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G packs a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On its front is a 13MP selfie shooter. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will boot Android 11 out of the box.