Samsung introduced the mid-range Galaxy A32 5G smartphone last month in Europe. The smartphone is already to hit Indian shores soon as Samsung Galaxy A32 5G support page is now live on the Samsung India website. But ahead of the launch, Samsung has brought a slightly trimmed down version of the mid-range Galaxy smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A32 4G, M62 spotted on company's website; launch soon?

The new Galaxy A32 variant lacks 5G support and features a slightly smaller display as compared to the Galaxy A32 5G version. Here’s the specs sheet Also Read - Samsung trademarks 9 Galaxy A-series smartphone models for 2021

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G: Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G implements a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch-style design. The device comes with a 90Hz refresh rate FHD+ panel making it the first Galaxy A-series smartphone to boast a 90Hz display.

Samsung has made alterations to the camera array as well. The 4G variant now ships with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, it equips a 20-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. The Galaxy A32 5G came with a quad-camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture), a 5-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture).

Samsung didn’t any specific details regarding the processing hardware of the Galaxy A32 4G smartphone. The product page only cites it to be an octa-core chipset that has a clock speed of 2.0GHz.

Samsung has also tweaked the biometrics arrangement on the new Galaxy A32 4G model. While the Galaxy A32 5G featured a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the 4G variant now gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G variant packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W standard charging technology. As for the memory configuration, it comes with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD slot. The 4G variant of the Galaxy A32 will arrive in four colour options- Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome White. As for the pricing, the company hasn’t specified any pricing and availability detail yet.

Speaking of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G debut in India, the support page on the Samsung India site shows a device with model number SM-A326B/DS. Although it doesn’t clearly specify the listed device to be the Galaxy A32 5G, SamMobile reports that the model number ‘belongs to’ the Galaxy A32 5G variant.

The Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, octa-core SoC, up to 8GB RAM, quad-camera array, 13-megapixel front camera, Dolby Atmos support, and 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone was launched in Europe at EUR 279 (around Rs 25,000) for the 64GB variant. The pricing of Galaxy A32 5G is expected to fall under a similar price bracket in India.