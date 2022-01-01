Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring

Samsung is busy preparing for the launch of its flagship smartphone. But the company is also focused on mid-range and budget smartphones. Samsung can launch Galaxy A33 5G smartphone very soon. Renders of this smartphone have surfaced earlier. Additionally, the company is also preparing to launch the budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A33 5G tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery

According to a report by 91Mobiles, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A13 5G will be launched in India by February 2022. Apart from this, the tipster said that the Galaxy A33 5G would also be similar to its previous version, Galaxy A32 5G. In such a situation, the price of the new Samsung phone can also be around Rs 25,000.

The company has not revealed the features of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G at the moment, but according to the news, this smartphone can be launched with a 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED display. This smartphone can be launched with an IP67 rating, i.e., it will not spoil in water and dust. The renders of this phone believe that this smartphone can come with a quad-camera setup, and it can also have a 13MP selfie camera. It can come with a 3.55mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will also be an entry-level 5G smartphone. It was launched in the American market last month. This phone has a 6.5 inch LCD screen and 90Hz refresh rate display. A waterdrop notch has been given on the screen of this phone, in which there is a 5MP front camera for selfie and video calling. At the same time, there is a triple camera setup on its back. It has a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro snapper, 2MP depth sensor.