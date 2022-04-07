comscore Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price revealed: Here’s how much it costs in India
News

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G India price revealed: Check price, offers, specs

Mobiles

Samsung is offering a flat Rs 1500 discount with SBI Credit Cards EMI transactions and ICICI Credit and Debit Cards transactions. You can place an order for your Galaxy A33 5G via Samsung's official online store. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colors.

Samsung-Galaxy-A33-5G2

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G was introduced in India last week alongside Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. However, the tech giant didn’t reveal any information about the price of the Galaxy A33 smartphone in India. But now, the tech giant has revealed the price details of the smartphone. Also Read - Don’t like what you swipe? Here’s how you can customise swipe gestures in Gmail app

It comes in four color options. Talking about the specification, this Samsung phone has a quad rear camera setup, equipped with an Exynos 1280 processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs

Also Read - Google Docs is getting support for emoji reactions: How to use it

Price, offers

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is unveiled in two storage variants including 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB in India. The 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 28,499. However, the second variant 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 29,999.

Additionally, Samsung is offering a flat Rs 1500 discount with SBI Credit Cards EMI transactions and ICICI Credit and Debit Cards transactions. You can place an order for your Galaxy A33 5G via Samsung’s official online store.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colors.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC and runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

As far as camera features are concerned, Galaxy A33 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup housing a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter as well as a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In addition, the tech giant promised to give four years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates in Galaxy A33 5G. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It also comes with stereo speakers and packs a supported charger.

The mid-range smartphone offers a Type-C charging port, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and AKG sound, and a micro-SD card slot. It measures 159.7 × 74.0 × 8.1mm and weighs 186grams.

For connectivity, the company has given Dual-SIM, 5G, (2.4GHz + 5GHz) WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and Glonass.

  • Published Date: April 7, 2022 10:18 AM IST

