Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is likely to launch in January 2022
News

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G  is likely to feature a USB Type-C port, microphone and a speaker grille at the bottom edge. The volume rocker and power button of the smartphone are expected to be placed at the right edge of the smartphone. As per the renders, it might not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy A33 5G soon, as it was recently spotted on a South Korean certification website. Several images have also surfaced online revealing the design and more details about the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is expected to launch in early 2022. The smartphone might only be available with 5G connectivity, unlike its predecessor Galaxy A32 that was available in both 4G and 5G connectivity. Also Read - Samsung One UI 4 based Android 12 update roadmap for India: Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3 lined up for December

Samsung Galaxy A32 Also Read - Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G was spotted on the Safety Korea certification website where it has a rated battery capacity of 4,885mAh and a typical battery capacity of 5,000mAh battery. The South Korean listing was first spotted by GalaxyClub (in Dutch). Also Read - Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

A 91Mobiles report shared a few images of a Samsung smartphone with model number SM-A336, expected to be Galaxy A33 5G. Going by the images, the smartphone will come with a rectangular camera module that houses an LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G  is likely to feature a USB Type-C port, microphone and a speaker grille at the bottom edge. The volume rocker and power button of the smartphone are expected to be placed at the right edge of the smartphone. As per the renders, it might not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

In terms of display, it is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display. It might measure 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm.

For the unversed, the One UI 4 based Android 12 update has reached users residing in the US and Europe, the Android 12 update roadmap for India has now been made official. The premium phones will of course be the first in line to get upgraded to the latest mobile OS version. But unlike the prompt move in the western region, Samsung is taking a slow pace in India.

The premium Samsung Galaxy S21 series, foldables Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip3 will be in the first batch to get the taste of Android 12. It will then be followed by Galaxy Fold, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, S10, and Note 10 lineup in January. The mid-range family that includes Galaxy F, Galaxy A, and Galaxy M-series and the tablets will get the flavour in February 2022. While the company is expected to keep with the schedule, with tons of phones and tablets, the timeline might be subject to change.

  Published Date: November 17, 2021 7:59 PM IST

Best Sellers