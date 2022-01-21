Samsung Galaxy A33 could launch in India soon with 5000mah battery: Check price, features, specifications

Samsung is all set to unveil one of the A-series smartphones in the Indian market. The tech giant plans to launch Galaxy A33 5G smartphone in India in February. As per the latest report, the Galaxy A 33 5G just passed by the FCC certification website revealing battery capacity and key features. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022

Earlier, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G was spotted on South Korea’s safety certification website with a 5000mAh battery. In addition, the listing also states that the internal design of the battery will be EB-BA336ABY, developed by Ningde Amperex Technology Limited. It is speculated that both the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be launched in the Indian market in February. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A33 5G tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone and Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy A53 5G were earlier spotted on the BIS certification website with some key features and specifications. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is reportedly listed with model number SM-M336BU/DS, while Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are listed as SM-A336E/DS and SM-A536E/DS, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G can come equipped with a Punch-hole display. As per the report, it can sport a 6.4-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED along with a 5000mAh battery. The company could launch this smartphone with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. As far as camera features are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A33 can come with a quad-camera setup whose primary camera will be 48 megapixels, and there will be a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 was introduced in the US in December last year. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Apart from this, it will get a 6.5-inch HD Plus display, with a resolution of 90Hz. It will get a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

While the listing doesn’t confirm any specifications of either device, it does point to the devices launching soon in India. While we don’t know the exact launch date yet, it can be assumed that the phones will launch in India soon.