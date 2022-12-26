comscore Samsung Galaxy A34 5G expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery, 48MP camer and more
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is expected to feature 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is likely to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

  • Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is likely to be launched at around Rs 30,000 in India.
  The Galaxy A34 5G is likely to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.
  • The smartphone is rumoured to run Android 13 and support 15W charging.
Tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone, Galaxy A34 5G, which is expected to feature a 48MP rear camera and 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A34 5G has recently been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website with the model number ‘SM-A346B_DSN’, which indicates that it is likely to launch soon, reports Gizmochina. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ promo material surfaced ahead of launch in February

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G expected specifications

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is expected to be a mid-range smartphone and is rumoured to be powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC processor to provide smooth and efficient performance. To provide fast and smooth multitasking to users, the smartphone is also expected to have an octa-core processor, Mali G71 MP2 graphics processing unit (GPU) and 6GB of RAM. Also Read - Samsung fixes Microsoft Intune issue on Galaxy S22, S21: All you need to know

The Galaxy A34 5G is likely to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Samsung starts rolling out Android 13-based One UI 5.0 to Galaxy M, Galaxy F series smartphones: Check details

Additionally, the device is rumoured to run Android 13 and support 15W charging. The Galaxy A34 5G is also likely to feature a quad-camera setup on the back, including a 48MP f/1.8 wide-angle lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

This would provide a wide range of photography options to users and allow them to capture detailed and clear images in a variety of lighting conditions.

It is still not clear when the smartphone will be officially launched but its appearance on the Bluetooth SIG certification indicates that it might launch soon, the report said.

In terms of pricing, the smartphone is likely to be launched at around Rs 30,000 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A-series is the mid-range segment that consists of three phones, namely, the Galaxy A3x, Galaxy A5x, and A7x. A previous report suggested that Samsung may scrap the Galaxy A7x line. The report stated that there have been details about the Galaxy Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A24, and Galaxy A14, but there’s no significant information so far about the Galaxy A74.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 26, 2022 6:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 26, 2022 6:12 PM IST
