Despite a pandemic-stricken 2020, Samsung managed to sell truckloads of the Galaxy A51 (so much in fact that it was a top-selling Android smartphone in one quarter). Hence, it is obvious that millions of Galaxy A51 owners are expecting the latest Android update to drop in soon. Guess what? Samsung has started seeding the Android 11 update to the Galaxy A51 in Russia for now with the newer One UI 3.0 interface.

That means users of the Galaxy A51 will now be experiencing new features such as slightly revamped UI with new elements, better privacy functions, chat bubbles, parental controls, and improved Always-On Display. Samsung also brings the latest Android Security Patch from February 2021, thereby updating all the security protocols. However, it is only Russia that's getting the update for now as Indian units are yet to get any notification regarding the same.

Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11

The Indian unit of the Galaxy A51 still runs on Android 10 but it is on the latest February patch as the global model. Samsung is yet to announce any release timeline for the update in India. That said, it is one of the few phones in its category that has been promised three years of Android upgrades. The phone launched with Android 10 last year, which means Samsung could release three more Android versions.

The release of Android 11 comes just around as the leaks for the Galaxy A52, the Galaxy A32, and the Galaxy A72 intensify. Samsung is going for a two-variant strategy this year, as the leaks suggest. Markets like India are supposed to get the 4G variant running on a Qualcomm chip while international variants could get 5G variants.

The Galaxy A52 4G is expected to retain 60 percent of the same features as the Galaxy A51. The new bits are expected to be the chipset, battery, and a revamped rear camera system. The Galaxy A52 could use the Snapdragon 720G chipset, which if true, is a big deal. Samsung phones with Qualcomm chips are known to be some of the best smartphones around at any price point. Paired with Samsung’s robust software, this could be a solid deal.

The rear main camera is expected to get an upgraded 64-megapixel sensor, which should theoretically offer superior performance. We also expect the Galaxy A52 to get a bigger battery and won’t be surprised if Samsung lifts off the 6000mAh unit from the Galaxy M series devices.