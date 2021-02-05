comscore Galaxy A51 Android 11 update rolls out as Galaxy A52 leaks intensify
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update just as Galaxy A52 leaks start intensifying
News

Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update just as Galaxy A52 leaks start intensifying

Mobiles

Samsung has started releasing the Android 11 update for the Galaxy A51 in Russia, bringing the newer One UI 3 experience.

Samsung-Galaxy-A51

Despite a pandemic-stricken 2020, Samsung managed to sell truckloads of the Galaxy A51 (so much in fact that it was a top-selling Android smartphone in one quarter). Hence, it is obvious that millions of Galaxy A51 owners are expecting the latest Android update to drop in soon. Guess what? Samsung has started seeding the Android 11 update to the Galaxy A51 in Russia for now with the newer One UI 3.0 interface. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 leaks: Will this be a reworked Galaxy M51 with Exynos 9825 chip?

That means users of the Galaxy A51 will now be experiencing new features such as slightly revamped UI with new elements, better privacy functions, chat bubbles, parental controls, and improved Always-On Display. Samsung also brings the latest Android Security Patch from February 2021, thereby updating all the security protocols. However, it is only Russia that’s getting the update for now as Indian units are yet to get any notification regarding the same. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G color variants leaked in new images

Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11

The Indian unit of the Galaxy A51 still runs on Android 10 but it is on the latest February patch as the global model. Samsung is yet to announce any release timeline for the update in India. That said, it is one of the few phones in its category that has been promised three years of Android upgrades. The phone launched with Android 10 last year, which means Samsung could release three more Android versions. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India on Amazon.in, price starts Rs 6,799

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

The release of Android 11 comes just around as the leaks for the Galaxy A52, the Galaxy A32, and the Galaxy A72 intensify. Samsung is going for a two-variant strategy this year, as the leaks suggest. Markets like India are supposed to get the 4G variant running on a Qualcomm chip while international variants could get 5G variants.

The Galaxy A52 4G is expected to retain 60 percent of the same features as the Galaxy A51. The new bits are expected to be the chipset, battery, and a revamped rear camera system. The Galaxy A52 could use the Snapdragon 720G chipset, which if true, is a big deal. Samsung phones with Qualcomm chips are known to be some of the best smartphones around at any price point. Paired with Samsung’s robust software, this could be a solid deal.

The rear main camera is expected to get an upgraded 64-megapixel sensor, which should theoretically offer superior performance. We also expect the Galaxy A52 to get a bigger battery and won’t be surprised if Samsung lifts off the 6000mAh unit from the Galaxy M series devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 5, 2021 11:04 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

5

25250

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 9611 SoC
Quad - 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro India launch date, release in March 2021
News
Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro India launch date, release in March 2021
10 best Valentine's day tech gift ideas under Rs 5,000

Photo Gallery

10 best Valentine's day tech gift ideas under Rs 5,000

10 best, unique Valentine's day gift ideas for tech lovers under Rs 5,000

Photo Gallery

10 best, unique Valentine's day gift ideas for tech lovers under Rs 5,000

How to watch India vs England test match for free online

How To

How to watch India vs England test match for free online

iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography

News

iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

News

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update

Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro India launch date, release in March 2021

iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Twitter high-profile Indian accounts withheld case: All queries explained

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update
Samsung Galaxy F62 leaks: Is it based on Galaxy M51?

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F62 leaks: Is it based on Galaxy M51?
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खास बातें

Xiaomi Mi 11 5G की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, जानें कितना होगा दाम

India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच पहला टेस्ट आज, ऐसे देखें Live

PUBG Mobile India update: PUBG Mobile Lite ग्लोबल वर्जन को मिला 0.20.0 अपडेट, ऐसे करें इंस्टॉल

BSNL ने Rs 199 पोस्टपेड प्लान किया रिवाइज, अब किसी भी नंबर पर करें अनलिमिटेड फ्री कॉलिंग

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update
Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro India launch date, release in March 2021

News

Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro India launch date, release in March 2021
iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography

News

iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography
Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

News

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act
Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale

News

Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers