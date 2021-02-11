comscore Samsung Galaxy A52 specs, price and launch date leak
Samsung Galaxy A52 specs, price and launch date leak for both 4G and 5G variants

Leaks suggest a launch date, specifications, and prices for both the 4G and 5G variants of the Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone.

The Galaxy A52 has long been in the rumour belt. We have seen leaked renders of the device along with some basic specifications tipped. To add to the long list of leaks, there’s a new addition that throws some light on the pricing, specifications as well as launch date. The phone is expected to launch in March and will cost between $400-$450, based on the connectivity variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M30s, M31s get Android 11, revamped UI

Samsung will launch two variants of the Galaxy A52 across different markets. There will be an affordable 4G variant relying on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset this year. The 5G variant is said to rely on the Snapdragon 750G chipset and could start at $475. The Galaxy A52 is expected to launch along with the Galaxy A72 as well as the Galaxy A32 soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: 5 points to note before you buy it

Galaxy A52 details leaked

The latest set of details come from Twitter user @chunvn8888 in a dedicated YouTube video. We can’t guarantee the authenticity of the leaked data but there’s no harm checking it out, given that Samsung usually launches the A series midrange phones around March. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Fold 3 latest leak reveals all storage options

For the 4G variant of the Galaxy A52, Samsung is said to rely on the Snapdragon 720G chipset. Samsung could possibly stick to a single variant this year, offering 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The display will measure 6.5-inches and rely on a 1080p AMOLED display. The tipster specifically mentions that there’s no support for a 90Hz refresh rate this year.

samsung galaxy A52

Source: Voice | Image: Samsung Galaxy A52

The quad-camera system is said to be the same as the one from the Galaxy M51. Hence, you are getting a 64-megapixel main camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There are two 5-megapixel cameras as well. The front camera is said to get a 32-megapixel sensor. Samsung is most likely sticking to a 4500mAh battery and will use the 25W charging system to fill it up. Colour options on the Galaxy A52 4G include Blue, Lavender, Black, and White.

The Galaxy A52 5G won’t differ from the 4G variant by a massive margin. However, the leaks suggest that Samsung will give it the Snapdragon 750G chipset to bring support for 5G. This is likely to increase the price to $473.

The phones are expected to launch in Vietnam by the end of March. However, there’ no hint about the Indian launch date yet. Samsung is currently teasing the Galaxy F62 as its latest midrange smartphone offering.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2021 9:21 PM IST

