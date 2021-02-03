Samsung Galaxy A52 is rumored to launch in March in two variants – 4G and 5G. The smartphone was recently leaked in image renders by Evan Blass (via Voice). Now, the tipster has revealed new color variants for the Galaxy A52 5G in GIF images that can be clicked on to view the smartphone in a 360-degree view. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India on Amazon.in, price starts Rs 6,799

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be available in four color options including Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G coming to India probably soon: How much could it cost?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to feature an Infinity-O display with punch hole with a punch hole on top of the screen. The screen size is said to be 6.5-inches of S-AMOLED quality. The 4G variant has already passed BIS certification in India, hinting at an imminent launch. The Galaxy A52 5G variant will be launched in the country as well, according to various reports. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02 with price under Rs 7,000 set to launch in India on Amazon.in

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G renders suggest the phone will sport four rear cameras, placed in a rectangular module. The absence of a physical fingerprint scanner suggests that it will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, though it could be embedded into the power button as well. More details are unclear at this point.

The volume rocker keys and power button will be on the right edge. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will also sport a 3.5mm headset jack and a USB Type-C charging slot, which will be placed at the bottom.

The 4G variant is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor, while the 5G variant is said to pack Snapdragon 750G. Further, the quad rear camera setup will be a combination of a 64-megapixels main lens, 12-megapixels ultra-wide lens, and two 5-megapixels macro and depth sensors respectively.

As for the price, the European price of the Galaxy A52 was revealed by GalaxyClub. As per the website, the Galaxy A52 4G will cost Euro 369 (approximately Rs 32,700) for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be priced at Euro 429 (approximately Rs 38,000).

Meanwhile, the 5G variant of the phone will be priced at Euro 459 (approximately Rs 40,700) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost Euro 509 (approximately Rs 45,100).