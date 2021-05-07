comscore Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India launch soon, support page goes up on Samsung website
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India launch soon, support page goes up on Samsung website

Samsung gears up to launch the much-awaited Galaxy A52 5G smartphone in India. The support page of the Samsung phone goes live on the Samsung India website.

Samsung gears up to launch the much-awaited Galaxy A52 5G smartphone in India. The launch of the Samsung smartphone looks imminent as the support page goes live on the official Samsung India website. The upcoming 5G Galaxy A series smartphone gets listed with model number SM-A526B/DS, which appears to be different from the global version. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be an affordable foldable smartphone

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has already announced the Galaxy A52 5G in the global market alongside the Galaxy A72 5G earlier this year. Unfortunately, the phone is coming to arrive in India very late, over a month after the global launch. Currently, Samsung is selling the 4G model of the smartphone. Similar is the case with the Galaxy A72. There are no reports on whether or not the 5G Galaxy A72 will make it to India anytime. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: What is new?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 5G first look revealed in a new leaked promo video

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specs, expected price in India

The support page of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G doesn’t reveal anything beyond the model number. We do expect the Indian version of the smartphone to be at par with the global model in terms of specifications.

As per the pricing, rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in the country yet. However, we believe, the 5G phone will cost higher than the 4G model of the Galaxy A52, which means it could sport a price tag of over Rs 25,000 in India.

We do expect the global model to head to the Indian market. This means the specs are going to be similar in both phones. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, 64-megapixel primary rear camera, Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 custom skin, and 25W fast-charging support.

  Published Date: May 7, 2021 5:00 PM IST

