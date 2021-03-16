comscore Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A72 5G price, marketing images leaked
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price leaked on Amazon, marketing images reveal key specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A72 5G price, marketing images reveal key specifications ahead of the official launch on March 17.

Image: Evan Blass/Voice

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones, which are expected to launch at the company’s Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17 have been leaked in marketing images. The images, leaked by Evan Blass on Voice reveal key specifications of the two devices ahead of the official launch. Also Read - Upcoming smartphones in India in March 2021: OnePlus 9, Realme 8, Poco X3 Pro, Micromax In 1, and more

Separately, Galaxy A52 5G has been spotted on Amazon France for pre-orders, which also lists its price. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are expected to be new mid-range smartphones in the company’s Galaxy A-series and the devices are said to launch in India as well. Both could be announced globally on March 17 at a virtual event that starts at 10 AM ET (8:30 PM IST) on March 17, tomorrow. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 prices in India leaked ahead of launch

We take a look at what the marketing images reveal about the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 could bring 5G connectivity and 6000mAh battery, suggests leak

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 5G marketing images leak key specifications

Image: Evan Blass/Voice

In terms of display, the Galaxy A52 5G will sport a 6.5-inch screen, while the Galaxy A72 5G gets a bigger 6.7-inches display. Both will be Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, while the Galaxy A72 5G will pack a bigger 5,000mAh battery. The battery on the new Galaxy A-series phones is said to “last beyond 48 hours”.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by an octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.

When it comes to cameras, the Galaxy A52 5G will sport four rear cameras, a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and another 5-megapixel macro camera.

Both the Galaxy A52 5G and 4G LTE options will be available in blue, black, white, and purple colour variants.

The Galaxy A72 will also get four rear cameras, though specifications are unclear at this point. The phone will support 3x optimal zoom, a feature that will be missed on the Galaxy A52.

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G could be available in purple, white, black, and blue colour options. The smartphone will have four rear cameras, where the lenses will be aligned vertically on the top left of the back cover, along with an LED flash unit.

Both Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will be IP67 rated for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Amazon listing reveals price

Image: Amazon France

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model is listed for a price of 507.49 euros (around Rs 43,800) for the 128GB storage model. It weighs 187 grams and is available in black colour option. The smartphone is up for pre-orders on the Amazon France site. “This item will be released on March 17, 2021. pre-order today,” the listing reads.

The India price of the two phones was also leaked recently by MySmartPrice. The Galaxy A52 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage could be priced at Rs 26,499 in India, while the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model will cost Rs 27,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A72 will also come in two storage configurations, according to the report. The 8GB RAM+128GB storage is tipped at Rs 34,999. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage version could retail at Rs 37,999.

  Published Date: March 16, 2021 10:30 AM IST

