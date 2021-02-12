comscore Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 refresh rate tipped | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 to sport 120Hz, 90Hz refresh rate screens
News

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 to sport 120Hz, 90Hz refresh rate screens

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 will sport higher refresh rate display of up to 120HZ, according to a report by SamMobile.

samsung-a52-a72-voice

Image credit: Voice

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones are expected to launch in India soon. Ahead of their official debut, a lot has been leaked about the two devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 specs, price and launch date leak for both 4G and 5G variants

A new report suggests that both Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will have higher refresh rates of 90Hz display, which is first for any Galaxy device that typically come with a 60Hz screen. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A52 5G variant will feature an even higher 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Expected price, specifications, and features

Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to unveil at the end of March in Vietnam. Both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will be mid-range smartphones that will come in 4G and 5G variants. The devices will sport an Infinity-O display with a centered hole-punch. Prices for the two smartphones have been leaked as well. We take a look at everything we know about the two smartphones: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G color variants leaked in new images

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 to sport 90Hz displays

According to a SamMobile report, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will sport a 90Hz refresh rate display.  If the report is to be believed, then the two smartphones will be among the first Galaxy phones to get 90Hz refresh rate screens.

While a 90Hz display is the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, other players on the market already offer this feature on mid-range smartphones. For instance, Realme 7, OnePlus Nord, Realme Narzo 20 Pro all sport 90Hz refresh rate screens.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will have a 120Hz screen

In fact, the 5G model of Galaxy A52 will come with a 120Hz refresh rate, that we saw on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the report added. A more powerful Snapdragon 750G processor could be the reason the Galaxy A52 5G will get a higher refresh rate screen.

Meanwhile, the 4G models of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

Samsung Galaxy A52 could launch in March, price tipped

Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to launch in Vietnam by the end of March and will cost between $400-$450, based on the connectivity variants. Samsung is said to launch 4G and 5G variants across different markets, though India is rumored to get both the models.

The starting price of the Galaxy A52 5G variant could start at $475, which is around Rs 34,500 on conversion. The price for the 4G variant could be $473 (around Rs 34,000).

According to Twitter user @chunvn8888, Samsung could stick to a single 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant for the Galaxy A52 4G. The smartphone could feature a 6.5-inches 1080p AMOLED display.

Further, the device is said to come with a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel main camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 5-megapixel cameras as well. The front camera is said to be a 32-megapixel sensor. The device could be powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G is said to be available in Blue, Lavender, Black, and White colour options.

The Galaxy A52 5G will have specifications similar to the 4G model, except for the Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price and specifications (Expected)

Galaxy A72 4G

Source: OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A72 will also come in 4G and 5G variants as well. The Galaxy A72 4G will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. There could be another storage strage variant as well, though details are unclear at this point.

The screen size could be a bigger 6.7-inch. The Galaxy A72 will also sport four cameras at the back. It will run Google’s latest Android 11 out-of-the-box.

According to the German website Galaxy Club, the Galaxy A72 4G variant could to be priced at Euro 449 (approximately Rs 39,800) for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage option will cost Euro 509 (approx around Rs 45,100). We will need to wait for an official launch to know more about the pricing of the 5G variant.

The device could come in four colour options including Black, Blue, White, and Violet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 12, 2021 9:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts
Deals
Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts
Government gearing up to regulate social media

News

Government gearing up to regulate social media

Motorola Moto E6i affordable phones makes its entry: See price, specs and more

News

Motorola Moto E6i affordable phones makes its entry: See price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 to sport 90Hz refresh rate displays

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 to sport 90Hz refresh rate displays

Realme X7 5G first sale at 12 noon on Flipkart today

Mobiles

Realme X7 5G first sale at 12 noon on Flipkart today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts

Government gearing up to regulate social media

Motorola Moto E6i affordable phones makes its entry: See price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 to sport 90Hz refresh rate displays

Koo app gets 3 million downloads to Redmi Note 10 Amazon availability: Top tech news today

Top 5 Made in India Twitter alternatives: Koo, Tooter and more

As #BanTwitter trends and Koo app gets popular, will Twitter get banned in India?

Top five gaming smartphones to buy under Rs 25,000

Here's a look at the different types of internet fraud that can be used against you

Koo app: What is it, how to get started with this Twitter alternative

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 to sport 90Hz refresh rate displays

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 to sport 90Hz refresh rate displays
Samsung Galaxy A52 specs, price and launch date leak

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52 specs, price and launch date leak
Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G color variants leaked in new photos

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G color variants leaked in new photos
Samsung to launch five Galaxy smartphones soon

Mobiles

Samsung to launch five Galaxy smartphones soon

हिंदी समाचार

सोशल मीडिया पर लगेगी लगाम, सरकार ला रही नए नियम!

Samsung Galaxy F62 का इंतजार जल्द होगा खत्म, मिलेगी 7000mAh बैटरी और 64MP कैमरा

Realme X7 5G Sale: सबसे सस्ते 5G स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल, मिलेगा 2000 रुपये का Discount

Koo App: सुर्खियों के बाद अब विवादों में 'देसी' Twitter, लीक हो रहा यूजर्स का पर्सनल डेटा

Facebook लाने वाला है नया फीचर, एक साथ डिलीट कर सकेंगे अनजान यूजर्स के मैसेज

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?
Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

News

Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts
Deals
Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts
Government gearing up to regulate social media

News

Government gearing up to regulate social media
Motorola Moto E6i affordable phones makes its entry: See price, specs and more

News

Motorola Moto E6i affordable phones makes its entry: See price, specs and more
Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 to sport 90Hz refresh rate displays

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 to sport 90Hz refresh rate displays
Koo app gets 3 million downloads to Redmi Note 10 Amazon availability: Top tech news today

News

Koo app gets 3 million downloads to Redmi Note 10 Amazon availability: Top tech news today

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers