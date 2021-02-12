Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones are expected to launch in India soon. Ahead of their official debut, a lot has been leaked about the two devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 specs, price and launch date leak for both 4G and 5G variants

A new report suggests that both Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will have higher refresh rates of 90Hz display, which is first for any Galaxy device that typically come with a 60Hz screen. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A52 5G variant will feature an even higher 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Expected price, specifications, and features

Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to unveil at the end of March in Vietnam. Both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will be mid-range smartphones that will come in 4G and 5G variants. The devices will sport an Infinity-O display with a centered hole-punch. Prices for the two smartphones have been leaked as well. We take a look at everything we know about the two smartphones: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G color variants leaked in new images

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 to sport 90Hz displays

According to a SamMobile report, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will sport a 90Hz refresh rate display. If the report is to be believed, then the two smartphones will be among the first Galaxy phones to get 90Hz refresh rate screens.

While a 90Hz display is the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, other players on the market already offer this feature on mid-range smartphones. For instance, Realme 7, OnePlus Nord, Realme Narzo 20 Pro all sport 90Hz refresh rate screens.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will have a 120Hz screen

In fact, the 5G model of Galaxy A52 will come with a 120Hz refresh rate, that we saw on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the report added. A more powerful Snapdragon 750G processor could be the reason the Galaxy A52 5G will get a higher refresh rate screen.

Meanwhile, the 4G models of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

Samsung Galaxy A52 could launch in March, price tipped

Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to launch in Vietnam by the end of March and will cost between $400-$450, based on the connectivity variants. Samsung is said to launch 4G and 5G variants across different markets, though India is rumored to get both the models.

The starting price of the Galaxy A52 5G variant could start at $475, which is around Rs 34,500 on conversion. The price for the 4G variant could be $473 (around Rs 34,000).

According to Twitter user @chunvn8888, Samsung could stick to a single 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant for the Galaxy A52 4G. The smartphone could feature a 6.5-inches 1080p AMOLED display.

Further, the device is said to come with a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel main camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 5-megapixel cameras as well. The front camera is said to be a 32-megapixel sensor. The device could be powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G is said to be available in Blue, Lavender, Black, and White colour options.

The Galaxy A52 5G will have specifications similar to the 4G model, except for the Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price and specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy A72 will also come in 4G and 5G variants as well. The Galaxy A72 4G will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. There could be another storage strage variant as well, though details are unclear at this point.

The screen size could be a bigger 6.7-inch. The Galaxy A72 will also sport four cameras at the back. It will run Google’s latest Android 11 out-of-the-box.

According to the German website Galaxy Club, the Galaxy A72 4G variant could to be priced at Euro 449 (approximately Rs 39,800) for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage option will cost Euro 509 (approx around Rs 45,100). We will need to wait for an official launch to know more about the pricing of the 5G variant.

The device could come in four colour options including Black, Blue, White, and Violet.