Samsung Galaxy A52 5G seemingly on its way to India, but launch date remains unknown

Samsung has launched several new Galaxy A series smartphones in the country in the last few months. Some of the recently launched smartphone under the A series include the Galaxy A52, the Galaxy A52 5G, and the Galaxy A72. A new leak now suggests that Samsung is gearing up to bring the 5G version of the Galaxy A52, finally. The wait has been quite long, isn’t it? Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 5G accidently leaked on company's site, to launch soon

At the time of the India launch of the Galaxy A52 4G, consumers were disappointed to not see the 5G model. Those consumers will now rejoice given the 5G model is reportedly on its way to the Indian market. Let’s take a look at specific details here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S8 series no more supported for software updates and here is why

Samsung gears up for Galaxy A52 5G launch

A Twitter account that goes by the username @_the_tech_guy suggests that Samsung is developing firmware of the Indian model of the Galaxy A52 5G. As per the same tweet, the smartphone will come with a model number SM-A526B, which is the same as the international version. This also clearly suggests that the Indian and the global model of the Galaxy A52 5G smartphone will be at par with one another and pack the same set of specifications. Also Read - DoT permits telecom service providers to go ahead with 5G trials

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was recently certified through India’s BIS certification platform, which again hinted that the phone could go official in the country much sooner than expected.

So, what could be the price of the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G? It looks like the upcoming smartphone will be placed between the Galaxy A52 4G and the Galaxy A72 4G. Hence, it could be possible that the Galaxy A52 5G price in India will fall between Rs 26,499 and Rs 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and includes a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging.

On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 OS and OneUI 3.1 customization. In terms of cameras, the phone includes a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back which is paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Powering the Galaxy A52 5G is the Snapdragon 750G SoC, which is built on an 8nm manufacturing process. The device ships with the Android 11 OS and OneUI 3.1 customization. Some of the other features include: stereo speakers, IP67 water and dust resistance, in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack among others.