comscore Samsung Galaxy A52 5G seemingly on its way to India, but launch date remains unknown
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G seemingly on its way to India, but launch date remains unknown
News

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G seemingly on its way to India, but launch date remains unknown

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is coming to India and it is said to hit the market much sooner than expected. A new leak reveals details about the Galaxy A52 5G Indian model.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Image: Samsung

Samsung has launched several new Galaxy A series smartphones in the country in the last few months. Some of the recently launched smartphone under the A series include the Galaxy A52, the Galaxy A52 5G, and the Galaxy A72. A new leak now suggests that Samsung is gearing up to bring the 5G version of the Galaxy A52, finally. The wait has been quite long, isn’t it? Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 5G accidently leaked on company's site, to launch soon

At the time of the India launch of the Galaxy A52 4G, consumers were disappointed to not see the 5G model. Those consumers will now rejoice given the 5G model is reportedly on its way to the Indian market. Let’s take a look at specific details here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S8 series no more supported for software updates and here is why

Samsung gears up for Galaxy A52 5G launch

A Twitter account that goes by the username @_the_tech_guy suggests that Samsung is developing firmware of the Indian model of the Galaxy A52 5G. As per the same tweet, the smartphone will come with a model number SM-A526B, which is the same as the international version. This also clearly suggests that the Indian and the global model of the Galaxy A52 5G smartphone will be at par with one another and pack the same set of specifications. Also Read - DoT permits telecom service providers to go ahead with 5G trials

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was recently certified through India’s BIS certification platform, which again hinted that the phone could go official in the country much sooner than expected.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price

So, what could be the price of the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G? It looks like the upcoming smartphone will be placed between the Galaxy A52 4G and the Galaxy A72 4G. Hence, it could be possible that the Galaxy A52 5G price in India will fall between Rs 26,499 and Rs 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and includes a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging.

On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 OS and OneUI 3.1 customization. In terms of cameras, the phone includes a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back which is paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Powering the Galaxy A52 5G is the Snapdragon 750G SoC, which is built on an 8nm manufacturing process. The device ships with the Android 11 OS and OneUI 3.1 customization. Some of the other features include: stereo speakers, IP67 water and dust resistance, in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack among others.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 5, 2021 8:46 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52

26499

Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC
64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G seemingly on its way to India, but launch date remains unknown
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G seemingly on its way to India, but launch date remains unknown
Fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMSes circulating malware in India

News

Fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMSes circulating malware in India

Best gaming phones to buy in May 2021

Photo Gallery

Best gaming phones to buy in May 2021

Best gaming phones to buy in May 2021

Photo Gallery

Best gaming phones to buy in May 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review

How to play GTA 5 on a Android smartphone

How To

How to play GTA 5 on a Android smartphone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung unknowingly leaks Galaxy A82 5G hinting at an imminent launch

Samsung Galaxy S8 series no more supported for software updates

Fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMSes circulating malware in India

DoT permits telcos to go ahead with 5G trials

Sony plans to integrate Discord into PSN in 2022

10 lesser-known interesting facts about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions

Unable to find COVID-19 vaccine slot? These trackers alert when vaccine slot is available near you

Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlefield Mobile: Two upcoming battle games

Poco F3 GT Indian version roundup: Gaming buttons, Dimensity chip, etc

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G seemingly on its way to India, but launch date remains unknown

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G seemingly on its way to India, but launch date remains unknown
DoT permits telcos to go ahead with 5G trials

News

DoT permits telcos to go ahead with 5G trials
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 design leaked in all its glory

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 design leaked in all its glory
How is the Smartphone Industry Trend in 2021?

Mobiles

How is the Smartphone Industry Trend in 2021?
Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing

News

Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile India launch latest update: PUBG फैंस के लिए बड़ी गुड न्यूज, Battlegrounds Mobile India नाम से हो सकता है लॉन्च

Realme X7 Max के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, जानें क्या होगा खास

Redmi Watch इस दिन होगी भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए इसके खास फीचर्स

Realme C20A जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 5000mAh की दमदार बैटरी

Oppo Reno 6 सीरीज जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई धांसू फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?
Everything new launched at Galaxy Unpacked in 5 mins

News

Everything new launched at Galaxy Unpacked in 5 mins
How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group

Features

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group

News

Samsung unknowingly leaks Galaxy A82 5G hinting at an imminent launch
News
Samsung unknowingly leaks Galaxy A82 5G hinting at an imminent launch
Samsung Galaxy S8 series no more supported for software updates

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series no more supported for software updates
Fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMSes circulating malware in India

News

Fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMSes circulating malware in India
DoT permits telcos to go ahead with 5G trials

News

DoT permits telcos to go ahead with 5G trials
Sony plans to integrate Discord into PSN in 2022

Gaming

Sony plans to integrate Discord into PSN in 2022

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers