Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to launch in India soon, gets certified on BIS

Samsung is expected to launch a 5G version of the recently launched Galaxy A52 in India soon. The alleged Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which hints at the imminent India launch of the phone.

The BIS website has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G version is in the works with model number SM-A526B/DS. The certification listing was spotted by 91Mobiles.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 in India. As far the pricing is concerned, the Galaxy A52 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at Rs 26,499 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at Rs 27,999. The pricing of the 5G model is yet to be revealed by the smartphone brand.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G coming soon

Given the Galaxy A52 5G has been certified by BIS, it is likely that the Samsung smartphone will launch in the country much sooner than expected. It is possible that the smartphone could go official later this month.

The BIS website unfortunately doesn’t reveal many details about the Galaxy A52 5G but we do expect that the global model of the phone could head over to the Indian market. To recall, the Galaxy A52 5G was launched in the global market earlier this month.

The global version of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the hardware, the phone is powered by an octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with expandable storage option up to 1TB via microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A52 5G features a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel front shooter. The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery.