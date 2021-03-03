Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will receive monthly security updates, a Samsung security updates page has revealed. The smartphone, which is yet to be announced was accidentally listed in the monthly release schedule along with other Samsung smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 2200 chip with AMD GPU could power Windows 10 laptops in 2022

Monthly security updates put the Galaxy A52 5G at par with flagships from the company like the Galaxy Fold series, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S20 series, and more. Meanwhile, Galaxy A52 predecessors – Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A51 5G were listed for quarterly security updates since launch. The listing was first spotted by Galaxy Club.

Monthly security updates for Galaxy A52 5G will essentially translate into timely bug fixes and improvements, which is likely to help with overall performance. When it comes to security updates, Samsung has promised four years of updates for all of its smartphones launched 2019 onwards. Of course, some phones might be updated on a monthly basis, while some will get quarterly updates.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 could launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A52 along with Galaxy A72 could launch in India soon as support pages for both the devices recently went live. The Galaxy A52 is listed with model number SM-A525F/DS, while the Galaxy A72 comes with model number SM-A725F/DS, respectively.

Both Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are expected to launch in India in mid-March, though an official date has not been confirmed by the company.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 will come with Super AMOLED displays with centered punch-holes. The screen size for Galaxy A52 is said to be 6.5-inches, while the Galaxy A72 is expected with a slightly bigger 6.7-inches screen.

The Galaxy A52 5G model could come with a 120Hz refresh rate screen, while it will be limited to 90Hz on the 4G model. The selfie camera on the mid-range phones could be 32-megapixels, while the quad-rear camera setup is tipped with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

In terms of processor, the Galaxy A52 4G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor. Meanwhile, the 5G model will pack the Snapdragon 750G processor, which has an integrated 5G modem. The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will be backed by a 4,500mAh and 5,000 mAh battery respectively with support for 25W fast charging as well.