Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked March 2021 event tonight will launch two Galaxy A series smartphones. These phones will be the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 4G and 5G model. Ahead of the launch event, a lot has been revealed about both the upcoming Samsung smartphones. We will take a look at everything we know about these Galaxy A series smartphones.

The Galaxy Unpacked March 2021 event will kick off at 7:30pm IST today. You will be able to watch the launch event live via Samsung's official YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Also Read - No, Apple isn't sending invites for the March 23 event (yet)!

Both the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Samsung Galaxy A72 are expected to come packed with features such as 5G-ready chipsets, high-refresh-rate screens, new camera configurations, among others. It is suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A72 and A52 will be available in both 4G and 5G options.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 specifications (expected)

As far as rumours are concerned, the Galaxy A52 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED clocked at 90Hz. The Galaxy A72, in comparison, is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A52 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, whereas the A72 is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset. Both the phones will be coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

In terms of cameras, both the phones are expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phones are said to include a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy A52 could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. In comparison, the Galaxy A72 is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery setup.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 price in India (expected)

Samsung is yet to officially reveal the price of the phones. As per rumours, the Galaxy A52 is set to be priced at Rs 26,499 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM model of the phone is expected to be priced at Rs 27,999.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A72 price in India will be set at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. The 256GB storage model of the phone is tipped to be priced at Rs 37,999.