Samsung has announced its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17 where it will likely launch the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. The event will take place on March 17 at 10 AM ET, which is 8:30 PM IST.

Of course, Samsung has not revealed what it will launch at the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event, but going by leaks, it could be the new Galaxy A-series devices. Both Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 were recently spotted listed on Saudi Arabian website, Jarir.com.

Ahead of the official launch event, we take a look at details like how to watch livestream, what to expect, and more:

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17: How to watch livestream

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event will start at 8:30 PM IST on March 17. This is a virtual event and it will be streamed live via the Samsung Newsroom as well as the company’s YouTube page. The company has also put out a 14-second teaser video on its Newsroom page, though it does not suggest much on what could be in store.

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event: Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 expected

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones are expected to launch at the company’s Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17. The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are expected to be the company’s new mid-range Galaxy A devices, which will be available in 4G LTE as well as 5G models.

Prior to the official launch, several specifications and features, as well as images of the devices, have been leaked, which gives us a good idea of what they will offer. The 4G LTE variants of the two phones are expected to run the Snapdragon 720G processor, while the 5G models are said to run the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Both phones are expected to run the latest Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. In terms of display, the Galaxy A52 could come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, while the Galaxy A72 will sport a bigger 6.7-inches screen.

Both devices will sport an Infinity-O display with punch-hole on the top center of the screen. SamMobile reported the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will sport a 90Hz refresh rate display, though the 5G model of former will come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

More details for the Galaxy A52 4G include a single 8GB RAM+128GB storage model, 64-megapixel quad-rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel front camera, and 4500mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will come with 8GB of RAM and four cameras at the back.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 price of 4G LTE, 5G variants (Expected)

As for the pricing, Jarir. com listing suggests that Galaxy A52 5G will be available in the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model at SAR 1,649, which is approximately Rs 32,100 on conversion. The listing in Vietnam pegs the price of the Galaxy A52 4G LTE variant between VND 9.3 million and 9.5 million (around Rs 30,000). The 5G model was could come at around VND 11 million (around Rs 35,000) in Vietnam.

According to a report by the German website Galaxy Club, the Galaxy A72 4G variant could be priced at Euro 449 (approximately Rs 39,800) for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage option will cost Euro 509 (approx around Rs 45,100). It remains to be seen how Samsung decides to price the Galaxy A72 5G model.