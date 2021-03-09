Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 launch date might have been revealed by the company in a live stream video for the Galaxy Unpacked March 2021 event. A Twitter user @FrontTron (via SamMobile) captured a screenshot of the unlisted video, which has now been taken down by the company. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale 2021 begins: Discounts on Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Moto G 5G and more

As per the video, the launch event is scheduled for March 17 at 22:30 KST, which is 7 PM IST.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are the company's upcoming mid-range A-series smartphones, which are expected to launch in 4G LTE as well as variants. Ahead of the official launch, several specifications of the two devices have leaked online such as a SNapdragon 750G processor, 120Hz refresh rate display, and more. We take a look at what we know so far:

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 could launch on March 17

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will likely be made official on March 17, as per the livestream video screenshot. The date falls in line with the previously speculated launch timeline of mid-March. However, do note that the company itself has not made a launch date for the two phones official yet.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72: Price of the 4G, 5G variants (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 were recently spotted on Jarir.com and the listing reveals that the Galaxy A52 5G will come at SAR 1,649, which is approximately Rs 32,100 on conversion for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

A previous leak hinted at a price between VND 9.3 million and 9.5 million (around Rs 30,000) for the 4G LTE variant, and around VND 11 million (around Rs 35,000) for the 5G variant.

The Galaxy A72 4G variant could be priced at Euro 449 (approximately Rs 39,800) for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage option, according to the German website Galaxy Club. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage option will cost Euro 509 (approx around Rs 45,100). It remains to be seen how Samsung decides to price the Galaxy A72 5G model.