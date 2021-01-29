One of Samsung’s most popular series sold in India is the Galaxy A series. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer launches several new Galaxy A series phones every year and 2021 is no different. The company is gearing up to launch the new Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 globally in the weeks to come. Ahead of the launch, the European prices of both devices have leaked online. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus first impressions: Strikes the right chord

A German website that goes by the name Galaxy Club was the first to report about the prices which were spotted on a German price comparison site, Idealo. Additionally, official renders of the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 have also leaked by tipster Evan Blass via Voice. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series can now be purchased from Amazon.in, Samsung.com

A past report revealed that the Galaxy A52 will launch in March 2021. Nothing has been revealed about the Galaxy A72 launch date for now. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch

Samsung Galaxy A52: Price

will reportedly be priced at Euro 369 (approximately Rs 32,700) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Euro 429 (approximately Rs 38,000) for the top-end 8GB RAM / 256GB storage model. The same report suggests that the variant of the phone will be priced at Euro 459 (approximately Rs 40,700) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model will go up to Euro 509 (approximately Rs 45,100).

Samsung Galaxy A72: Price

variant is said to be priced at Euro 449 (approximately Rs 39,800) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage option will be made available at Euro 509 (approx around Rs 45,100).

The report does not reveal the prices for the Galaxy A72 5G variant. However, a past report by tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7) suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will be priced at $600 (approximately Rs 43,900) for the base variant.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72: Render images

In the leaked renders, we get to see the from both the front and the back. The render also reveals that the phone will sport a rectangular camera housing on the back consisting of a quad camera setup.

We also get a glimpse of the front panel of the Galaxy A72 5G. Both the devices will feature an Infinity-O display with a centered hole-punch along with a slight chin at the bottom. They will have the power button and volume rockers residing on the right edge.