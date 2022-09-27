Samsung has released Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy A52. It is a beta update for those who signed up for the beta program. The update recently arrived on the Galaxy S22 phones and now that it’s coming to a mid-range device. Also Read - Samsung's new Axis Bank credit card offering 10 percent cashback: Check details

The Android 13-based OneUI 5.0 beta update brings some personalization options and adds some features to the device. Obviously, most features are from the Android 13 OS, but there are some from OneUI too.

With the new update, there are up to 16 color themes based on the wallpaper that you will choose. You can also combine multiple widgets into one on your home screen, saving you some space on your home screen. Call backgrounds are also coming with the new OS.

There are some more features that arrive with One UI 5. However, do note that this is a beta update and may contain a few bugs. That said, if the Galaxy A52 is not your primary device, you can try out the update.

To download and install the update, head to Settings, then About Phone, and look for the update in the Software Update tab. Once you see the update, make sure to download it immediately as it will take some time before it’s ready to install it. Also, make sure your Galaxy device’s battery is above 50 percent while updating, if not, plug it in right away.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 was launched earlier this year with a 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a 32MP selfie snapper and boasts a quad-rear camera system on the back.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.