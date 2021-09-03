Samsung Galaxy A52 price increased by Rs 1,000; now starts at Rs 27,499

Samsung has increased the price of its Galaxy A52 price in India by Rs 1,000. The device was launched back in March alongside the Galaxy A72, which has not received a price hike. The price hike for the Samsung Galaxy A52 comes just a few days after the company has launched the Galaxy A52s smartphone in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review: The first affordable Flip

Key features of the device include a 90Hz full HD+ Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, an IP67 rating and more. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 60,000 in September 2021: Apple, Samsung, OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy A52: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A52 is currently available at Rs 27,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. To recall, the 6GB RAM variant was launched in the country at Rs 26,499 and the 8GB RAM variant was launched at Rs 27,999. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 50,000 in September 2021: OnePlus, Apple, Samsung

The increased price is currently reflecting on both the Samsung India online store and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The device features a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it sports a 32-megapixel camera for taking selfies.