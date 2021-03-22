Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone priced starting at 26499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G smartphone The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is priced starting at 25990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A72 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.43″ Inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Meanwhile, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A52 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26499, whereas Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A52 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 4310 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11