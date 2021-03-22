The phone features a tiny punch-hole cutout to support the 32-megapixel camera that comes with an f/2.2 aperture and beauty mode.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A52 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo F19 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Oppo F19 Pro.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A52 is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 Pro is 6.43″ Inch. The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Oppo F19 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A52 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26499, whereas Oppo F19 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21490.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A52 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro of 4310mAH.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95.