The Galaxy A52 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G mobile platform and paired with 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone priced starting at 26499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is priced starting at 16999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Realme Narzo 30 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - PUBG Mobile crosses 1 billion downloads worldwide, big new update soon

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a Dimensity 800U 5G Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Realme X7 Pro 5G - Compare Full Specifications, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Realme Narzo 30 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A52 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26499, whereas Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A52 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10