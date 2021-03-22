The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is powered by an unannounced an octa-core SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone priced starting at 26499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone The Realme X7 Pro 5G is priced starting at 29999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Realme X7 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Meanwhile, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+ 5G

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Realme X7 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A52 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26499, whereas Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A52 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G of 4500 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI