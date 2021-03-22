Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone priced starting at 26499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy A72 is priced starting at 34999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison of Camera, Price in India, Battery, RAM, Display, and Various Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy A72 features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A72 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Also Read - Vivo X60 series cameras to feature Pixel Shift technology from DSLR cameras

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A52 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26499, whereas Samsung Galaxy A72 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 34999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 64MP+12MP+8MP+5MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A52 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A72 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A72 of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on Android 11